Notices on PAT plea for JIT

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a petition moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) for issuance of notification regarding a new joint investigation team (JIT) to hold a fresh probe into 2014 Model Town incident as undertaken by the government before the Supreme Court.

Jawad Hamid of PAT pleaded through counsel that the provincial government had agreed before the apex court that a new JIT would be constituted to reinvestigate the Model Town incident. However, he said the government had not issued a notification of the JIT so far nor it decided its composition and ToRs. The petitioner asked the court to order the government to notify the new JIT without further delay.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the arguments and sought a report from the government by Dec 17. The Punjab government had on Dec 5 told a five-member bench of the SC that it was convinced about the formation of a new JIT on the Model Town issue. The PAT had moved the apex court with a prayer to constitute a new investigation team as the incident had not been investigated in a fair manner by the previous government of PML-N.