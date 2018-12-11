K-Electric pull off seventh win

KARACHI: Holders K-Electric pulled off their seventh win when they crushed Navy 4-1 thanks to international Mohammad Riaz’s double in Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Monday.

Riaz hit goals in the 75th minute and stoppage time to play a key role in the victory of K-Electric, who now have 29 points from 18 outings.

Murtaza Hussain provided lead to K-Electric in the 34th minute. Skipper Mohammad Rasool doubled the lead through a solid strike in the 45th minute.At half time, K-Electric were leading 2-0.

Navy showed some grace in the second half and were able to reduce the deficit in the 68th minute through Hafiz Hasan Faiz. Riaz hit a solid brace near the end to enable his side to seal a commanding win.

The loss left Navy at 21 points from 18 matches.In the other show of the day, here at the KPT Stadium, former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) extended lead at the summit when they downed minnows Baloch FC 2-0. Imran Khan provided lead to KRL in the 19th minute. Zaid Umar doubled their lead in the 59th minute.KRL with their 12th win moved to 41 points, eight clear of second-placed Pakistan Air Force (PAF), who have 33 points.