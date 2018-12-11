Karachi Premier League launched

KARACHI: Karachi Premier League (KPL) will be played from December 28 to January 12 at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

“All arrangements have been made,” said Zohair Naseer, the organiser while talking to reporters during the launching ceremony of KPL the other day. He added that this T20 event would be played. The Chief Executive of Badar Expo Solutions also said that there would be eight teams, having Grade-I and Grade-II players, in the league.

He added that the teams would play 31 matches. The teams are Clifton Lions, DHA Cougars, FB Area Tigers, Gulshan Stallions, Johar Bears, Liyari Eagles, Malir Dolphins, and North Hawks.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar lauded Badar Expo Solutions for their venture. “It is heartening to note that many big companies have come forward as supporting partners to make this league successful,” said Waseem. Former chief selector Iqbal Qasim and other veteran cricketers also attended the launching ceremony.

The sponsors of the league are Pepsi Pakistan, Gohar Group of Companies, PIA, Tanishq, KFC, Master Lubricants, Sea Gold, Habitt, Swiss One, Almirah, J., Golootlo and National Bank of Pakistan. The matches will be played from 2pm till 11pm.