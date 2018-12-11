Rs40.381m spent on PM Imran’s six foreign tours, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that over Rs40.381 million (Rs40,381,067) was spent on six foreign tours of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the last four months.

According to details presented in the National Assembly during the Question-Hour in reply to a question asked by the PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan, Rs3,099.362 was spent on the prime minister’s visit to Madina/Jeddah from Sept 18, 2018 to September 19, 2018, Rs433,215.00 on his visit to Abdu Dhabi from September 18, 2018 to 18 September 2018, Rs870,132 on his visit to Riyadh from October 22, 2018 to October 23, 2018, Rs24,444,799 on the Beijing/Shanghai visit from November 1, 2018 to November 5, 2018, Rs3,990,492 on Abu Dhabi/Dubai visit from November 18, 2018 to November 2018 and Rs7,543,067 on Malaysia visit from November 20, 2018 to November 21, 2018.

Answering a question asked by Abdul Qadir Patel, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the House in a written reply that the prime minister accompanied by him and Finance Minister Asad Umar visited Saudi Arabia on a state visit on September 16-17, 2018 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The purpose of his maiden visit was to forge close relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and better understanding with the Saudi leadership. He called on His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The visit was followed by a high-powered delegation led by Saudi minister for energy to Pakistan on October 1, 201 8. The purpose of the visit was to enhance bilateral trade relations. The prime minister again visited the Kingdom on October 22-23, 2018 at the invitation of Saudi king to participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference. The prime minister also addressed an exclusive Pakistan session.

During the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia for FII Conference, the following major outcomes were achieved:

i. Reduction of visa fee for Pakistani workers, ii. Deposit of $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan by Saudi Arabia for one year as balance of payment support,

iii. Import of oil on one year deferred payment facility, up to US$ 3 billion. The

arrangement will be in place for three years, which will be reviewed thereafter,

iv. Willingness of Saudi Arabia to invest in a petroleum refinery in Pakistan,

v. Development of mineral resources in Balochistan.

The prime minister visited the UAE on September 19 2018 at the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Zayed and held delegation level talks with him. It was agreed to convene the 12th Joint Ministerial Commission in February 2019 to finalize pending MoUs/agreements and reinvigorate robust economic, trade and investment relations.

The prime minister’s visit to the UAE was followed by the visit of a high-level delegation of major UAE companies, comprising CEOs/senior officials, on October 26, 2018, headed by Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, Minister of State/CEO of ADNOC.

The two sides agreed to prepare a robust economic development plan.

The prime minister again visited the UAE on November 18, 2018 at the invitation of the UAE crown prince. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers for foreign affairs, finance, petroleum, power and advisor to the prime minister on commerce.

During the delegation level talks with the crown prince, both sides focused on bilateral, regional and global interests. They resolved to strengthen the existing bilateral relations and transform the special relations into a strategic long-term economic partnership.

At the invitation of HE Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Imran Khan made his maiden official visit to China on November 2-5, 2018. During his visit, the prime minister called on Mr. Xi Jinping, President of China, held delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang, and met with HE Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and Vice President Wang Qishan.

Meetings with China’s top leadership were marked by traditional warmth and understanding. The leaders of the two countries discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on an array of topics of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also delivered a speech at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee. A total of 15 agreements/MoUs relating to various sectors were signed between China and Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited Shanghai to participate in the first China International Import Expo (CIIE). He was a key-note speaker at the opening ceremony of CIIE inaugurated by President Xi Jinping. He also met Chinese corporate leaders during the visit. Economic and trade issues were also discussed with the Chinese side. Modalities in this regard will be jointly worked out by the two sides.

Replying to Aurangzeb Khan’s question who asked whether it was a fact that a special PIA aeroplane was sent to the UK for bringing equipment back to Pakistan, which was originally sent to the United Kingdom for setting up a camp office during the treatment of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in July 2016, the foreign minister said neither equipment was sent from Pakistan for setting up a camp office in London nor a PIA plane had gone there to bring the equipment back to Pakistan.

The former prime minister did go to London on May 22, 2016 by a special aircraft; however, due to his medical treatment, the visit was prolonged. The special aircraft returned to Pakistan on May 29, 2016. After his medical treatment, a special aircraft arrived in London on July 9, 2016 and departed back the same day with the former prime minister.

As per standard practice, the camp office was established at the Hyatt Regency London (the Churchill Hotel), for administrative & protocol requirements. The equipment (work station, shredder, printer, photocopier and fax machine) was hired and placed/used in the camp office. Giving the break-up of expenditure in US dollars incurred during the prime minister’s visit to London from May 22, 2016 to July 9, 2016, the foreign minister in a written reply said a total expenditure of $327,927.45 was incurred.

Giving the break-up, he informed the National Assembly that $29,727.41 was spent on daily allowance for delegation, $56,657.97 on aircraft charges, $28,981.52 on hiring of transport, $5,840.73 on renting of IT equipment including establishment of camp office, $3,159.57 on renting of mobile telephone, $960.7 on miscellaneous, $28,462.23 on meals arrangements, $173,562 on hotel accommodation and $165.12 on newspapers.

The House was informed that the PIA authorities had been approached to share details of expenditure and revenue loss on the aircraft.

Informally, it was conveyed that an amount of Rs34,527,268 was spent on the VVIP flight on July 9, 2016 over and above the expenditure mentioned in para (b) in the above table – a formal reply including revenue loss is awaited.