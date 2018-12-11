‘Starting business a huge task’

LAHORE: The government would have to separate registering a company from regulating the company in order to come at par with the developed nations and strengthen economy, LCCI official said in a statement on Monday.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that starting business in Pakistan is a huge task and one of the major reasons behind economic woes of the country.

The ease of doing business in Pakistan is below average with the international ranking of 136th. Singapore topped the ranking from 2007 to 2016, while New Zealand is on top since 2017, he said. Exports of Singapore jumped to $396.8 billion in 2017 from $338 billion in 2016. Likewise, exports of New Zealand, which has a population of around 4.5 million people, jumped to $37.35 billion in 2017 from $33.61 billion in 2016.