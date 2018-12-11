DICE Pakistan Fellowship announced

KARACHI: The British Council of Pakistan and School of Leadership are set to launch DICE (Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies) Pakistan Fellowship programme, a statement said on Monday.

The launch ceremony took place on Monday. DICE is a multiyear project and would be rolled out in five priority countries; Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Brazil and the UK, it added.

According to a UNESCO report, the creative economy employed nearly 30 million people worldwide and generated $2.25 trillion in revenue, or three percent of the world’s GDP), in 2013.

This is substantially more than global telecommunications ($1.57 trillion) and greater than the GDP of India, Russia, or Canada, it added. Also 600 creative and social enterprise leaders from 12 cities across the country will benefit from the six-month fellowship.