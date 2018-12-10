Government only created inflation in 100 days: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif criticising the PTI government and its 100-day performance said people would again accord their mandate to the PML-N in the upcoming by-election in PP-168.

Speaking at a corner meeting at Gajju Matta here on Sunday vis-à-vis PP-168 by-elections, he said Shahbaz Sharif risked his health and worked hard to serve the masses while Prime Minister Imran Khan kept taking U-turns. He said those mocking the metro bus project tried to replicate the same. The Peshawar metro bus could not start but the city was turned into ruins, he added.

The PML-N leader said before coming in power Imran Khan used to say he would commit suicide instead of going to the IMF while now his government was making hectic efforts to approach the IMF.

Hamza Shahbaz said under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif over 12,000 megawatts of electricity was added to the national grid while land was also purchased for Diamer-Bhasha Dam with Rs 148 billion. He said despite reservations Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif took part in the general elections. “We took oath with heavy hearts,” he said and added the incumbent government had made people’s lives miserable and difficult.

He said in its first 100 days the PTI government delivered nothing except giving inflation and people now sought explanation. The government had failed to control dollar price which touched maximum hike in the country’s history while stock market crash was a routine now, he added.

The PML-N leader said half of the PTI cabinet had NAB references while a NAB reference also existed against Imran Khan in helicopter case. He said in the name of anti-encroachment drive the government was attacking the livelihood opportunities of the masses. He said people had also started seeking explanation regarding Aleema Khan’s offshore properties. He said Imran Khan should apologise to the people over not delivering. Besides PML-N MNA and MPAs, a large number of party workers and supporters attended the meeting. Later when the PML-N leadership left the venue, there was disorder at the time of dinner.