Sexual harassment in the sky!

HONG KONG: Immaculate-looking flight attendants who appear unruffled by the demands of a life spent in the air are part of the slick image sold by carriers -- but Hong Kong-based workers are increasingly hitting back against sexual harassment.

Female cabin crew told AFP of how they had been harassed by not only passengers but also other airline staff. While they say carriers have made some steps in the right direction, they argue airlines still lag far behind in the #MeToo era.

Venus Fung, whose experiences drove her to join and lead the Cabin Attendants Union of Hong Kong, says airlines must teach workers on how to deal with harassment. Fung, 29, said the issue was never raised in her company training.

The Hong Kong-based attendant told AFP she had been physically picked up by a pilot who touched her chest, waist and bottom, commenting she had a nice body, when she was new to the job more than two years ago.

"At that moment I was really angry, but I was mostly also panicking and afraid. My mind went completely blank -- I had no idea what to do or how to react," said Fung, who works for a European airline which she did not want to identify for fear of recrimination. The cabin manager who witnessed the incident did not intervene, Fung added, instead threatening to report her for wearing a skirt that was "too tight".