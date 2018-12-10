close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
December 10, 2018

The tragic crash

Newspost

December 10, 2018

Two years ago, on December 7 2016, a PIA aircraft crashed near Havelian killing all the 47 passengers onboard. An inquiry into the cause of the crash was carried out, but after the ritual coverage in the media the incident was forgotten. The inquiry report is probably gathering dust somewhere.

The media too didn’t follow up on the tragic crash. The public must be apprised of the causes of the PIA crash and other related incidents, including the Air Blue and Bhoja crash.

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

