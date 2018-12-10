Workshop on gender-based violence

LAHORE: The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) held a joint five-day training workshop in a local hotel to address the issues of gender-based violence and access to justice for women and juvenile. Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, ISCS director and Prof Aisha K. Gill from University of Roehampton, the UK, trained the participants on how to tackle the issues of domestic violence and sensitised them on construction of gender roles. Dr Rubeena delivered a series of lectures on gender-based violence, public health, human rights and the role of stakeholders.