Corruption broke country: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said corruption had brought about dismemberment of the country and urged the anti-corruption institutions to plug financial hemorrhages enabling the government to materialise its dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Addressing a seminar here on “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan” organised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day, the president termed corruption the biggest impediment to national development.

He said the government’s agenda of making Pakistan a corruption-free country was of vital importance. Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Prosecutor General Accountability Asghar Haider, Country Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes Cesar Guedes and a huge number of accountability officers from across the country attended the event.

Recalling his anti-corruption efforts throughout his life, the president said it took long to create resonance of corruption among the masses. He said no society could claim to be free of corruption, as it existed everywhere with varying levels. He said absence of rule of law cast a negative impact on society adding that impartiality, competence and strategy were indispensable for the institutions mandated to eliminate corruption.

He said carrying out investigation on the basis of one’s assets was an Islamic as well as worldwide practice to probe the white-collar crimes.

The president, who earlier inaugurated a commemorative postal stamp and fifty-rupee coin inscribed with anti-corruption messages, said failure to implement laws begot corruption and lawlessness. He desired a more powerful NAB and urged it to also excel in prosecution to enhance the conviction rate.

The president said corrupt people were not looked upon in our society and hoped that the country would witness drastic changes if the institutions kept going after corrupt elements. He said it was unfortunate that people had looted and laundered billions of dollars from Pakistan where children were begging in streets and the government was vying for funds to create a breathing space for the national economy. He was hopeful of the success of the idea of Naya Pakistan where a poor citizen would have no worry about education and healthcare of his family and everyone would enjoy equal employment opportunities.

The president also distributed commendation certificates among the best performing NAB officers and mementos to the guest speakers. A memento was also presented to him by the NAB chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said he had successfully made people in power realise that those involved in corruption could not get them off the hook. Addressing the ceremony at the President House on the International Anti-Corruption Day, he said if people were sentenced to death for corruption, then half of the country’s population will survive. “The NAB does not do legislation to punish corrupt elements, as it is a prerogative of parliament,” he said. “Governments come and go and no government should feel that the NAB is looking at them.”

“I have been successful in making people in power realise that those involved in corruption will have to give an answer. It was not very long ago that some people said that NAB was nothing. Nobody will be able to escape accountability if found involved in corruption be they the prime minister, chief minister or an ordinary minister,” he warned.

“Those that did say that NAB was nothing have come to realise that a dead tree is back [from the dead]." He continued, “When I asked someone I found out that instead of spending Rs500,000, Rs5 million was spent and in place of Rs5 million, Rs500 million was spent. This is the poor nation’s money. Those who owned 70cc motorbikes, today own huge towers in Dubai.

“The country is Rs95 billion in debt and when we look at the ground reality of hospitals, cities and educational institutes, we do not see where and how Rs95 billion has been spent. What is wrong in asking about it?”

Speaking about those who have been in power for the last 30 years, he said, “Those who have been in power for the last 30 to 35 years have forgotten that this is not the Mughal era. The era of the Mughals has passed and now the common man and NAB have the power to question why they have done this. When we ask them, we make sure that no one’s self-respect is hurt.”

Turning towards the bureaucrats, Justice Javed said, “Bureaucrats’ loyalty should be with the government. Every bureaucrat should go along with the government's orders which are according to the law.” He further said propaganda was done against the NAB.

“Why is it that whenever a department is doing work, propaganda is spread against them. We will no longer take the abuse hurled at us.

“Time is moving forward; we are living in the present and we should make sure our future is better," he added. He also dismissed reports that those in the NAB custody were not being provided with medical facilities as "propaganda". Those in our custody are provided with all facilities including medical, he said.