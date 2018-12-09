close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Deadline given to non-career envoys expires

Top Story

December 9, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Five foreign ambassadors who were appointed during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure left charge of their posts on Saturday, reported Geo News. The ambassadors who were appointed in the PML-N's tenure were given the deadline of December 7 which has expired.

According to sources, Pakistani high-commissioner in Canada Tariq Azeem Khan and Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Husham bin Siddique have left charge. Further, ambassadors in Morocco, Cuba and Serbia have handed over the charge to their second-in-command.

