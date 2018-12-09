close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Result of inaction

Newspost

December 9, 2018

The Sindh government has approached the Supreme Court and asked it to stop the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi. Since the last four to five weeks, we are listening about the news that 500 or more illegal shops and buildings are destroyed.

The Sindh government should therefore be asked how they had allowed so many illegal structures to be constructed and used in the first place. It should be asked who was benefiting from the monthly rental income and how the rental amounts over the years will be recovered.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

