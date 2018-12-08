5 FC men injured in North Waziristan accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Five personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) sustained injuries in a road accident in North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Friday.
They said that an FC vehicle was on its way when it collided with a truck on the Miranshah-Razmak road near Dosali.
Five FC soldiers were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to a hospital in Dosali. The injured included Havaldar Sabir, Naik Riaz, sepoys Shafaqat, Hafiz Aziz and Ahmad.
