Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

5 FC men injured in North Waziristan accident

National

MIRANSHAH: Five personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) sustained injuries in a road accident in North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Friday.

They said that an FC vehicle was on its way when it collided with a truck on the Miranshah-Razmak road near Dosali.

Five FC soldiers were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to a hospital in Dosali. The injured included Havaldar Sabir, Naik Riaz, sepoys Shafaqat, Hafiz Aziz and Ahmad.

