3 Pakistanis in CNS Squash quarters

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistani players made it to the quarter-finals of the 13th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Complex in Karachi on Friday.

Farhan Mehboob, Shahjahan Khan and Asim Khan defeated their opponents to enter the quarter-finals.

Results: Arturo Salazar (Mex) bt Tang Ming Hong (HK) 11-4, 11-8, 11-5; Youssef Ibrahim (Egy) bt Israr Ahmed (Pak) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6; Shahjahan Khan (Pak) bt Farhan Zaman (Pak) 15-13, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6; Ammar Altamimi (Kuw) bt Amaad Fareed (Pak) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6; Farhan Mehboob (Pak) bt Henry Leung (HK) 11-6, 11-9, 11-7; Tsz Kwan Lau (HK) bt Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) 11-6, 12-10, 11-8; Rui Soares (Por) bt Zahir Shah (Pak) 11-1, 11-8, 12-10; Asim Khan (Pak) bt Sajad Zareian Jahromi (Iri) 12-14, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6.