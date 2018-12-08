Girl shot dead for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A girl was shot dead for ‘honour’ at Chak 37/4L on Friday. Wasim had doubted that his sister Sonia Bibi had developed illict relations with a youth. On the day of the incident, accused allegedly shot her dead and fled.
BRIDE ABDUCTED: A bride was allegedly abducted when her marriage ceremony was going on in the limits of Chuchak police on Friday. The marriage function of Abida Bibi, d/o Abdul Aziz, was going on when suddenly accused Shaka, Amjad and Imran came there and allegedly abducted her.
MAN HELD: Police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of betting on tonga race. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested accused Sikandar Naeem. However, three other accused, Muir Ahmad, Ayub and Shahbaz, succeeded to escape. The police have registered a case.
