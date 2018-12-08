Torture: Court orders medical examination

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday ordered the medical examination of a citizen who went unconscious during trial of his habeas corpus petition.

M Ajmal of Rahimyar Khan filed his petition before the LHC Multan Bench against illegal harassment of Multan police and keeping his brother M Akhtar in habeas corpus. The court summoned the Multan Bohar Gate police and ordered to produce accused Akhtar. Bohar Gate police inspector Allah Buksh and ASI Sajid produced the accused before the court and submitted a report, claiming that police arrested him in a robbery case on Thursday. The hearing was continued when suddenly the accused fell on the ground and went unconscious. The accused exposed his body parts where torture marks were visible. The court ordered the complete examination of him from the Nishtar Hospital and presenting his medical report to the Multan City Police Officer.

Meanwhile, the LHC Multan Bench has issued contempt of court notice to Punjab chief secretary. Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry filed his petition stating that the bureaucracy deprived him of promotion despite fulfilling the seniority and all credentials. The court had ordered the Punjab chief secretary on April 19, 2017, to decide the promotion matter in 30 days but he failed to comply with the court orders. The court fixed December 14 for next hearing.