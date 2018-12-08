Allied Hospital’s burn unit beds ‘allotted’ to dental patients

FAISALABAD: The burn incidents are increasing at an alarming rate in Faisalabad division and burn patients do not get the facility of a bed at the Allied Hospital as the Punjab Medical University high-ups have arbitrarily allocated 20 out of total 55 beds of the burn unit to dental patients.

Currently, the burn patients are kept in the surgical ward of the Allied Hospital for 24 hours for ‘monitoring’ purpose and then shifted to the fully-packed burn unit. The patients have demanded the Punjab health minister to conduct a high-level inquiry into this 0sad plight and got vacated the 20 beds of burn unit from the dental patients.

They also demanded adding two dozen more beds in the burn unit to tackle the growing number of patients. When contacted, hospital MS Dr Khurram Mukhtar said that allocation of 20 burn unit beds to the dental patients was not in his knowledge as a 'competent authority' of the Punjab Medical University, controlling authority of the Allied Hospital, might have allocated them without his consent.

Naat competition: The third annual competition of Naat and Qira’at was held at Government College Women University (GCWU) here on Friday.

Chaudhry M Arshad Jatt was the chief guest while varsity’s vice chancellor Prof Dr Sufia Anwar distributed prizes among the winners.

In Naat competition, Sumbal Fatima of the Government College, Karkhana Bazaar, stood first while Mudassar Bashir of NFC bagged second position. Rimsha Farooq of Government College won the third position whereas Fariha Batool of the University of Faisalabad got the fourth position in this competition.

In Qira’at competition, M Bin Abdullah of the Students College got the first and Hafiz Abdul Haq bagged the second position.

Hafiza Khadija Mehmood of the Government College, Karkhana Bazaar and Hamna Ali Shah of Islamia College for Women captured the third and fourth position respectively. The VC stressed on the students of serving the humanity indiscriminately.