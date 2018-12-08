Anti-encroachment drive: Sindh govt files review petition in SC

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis which has seen thousands of shops razed within a month. Advocate General Salman Talibuddin filed the review petition in the SC’s Karachi Registry on behalf of the Sindh government. In its appeal, the Sindh government stated, “Human tragedies are occurring because of the anti-encroachment operation and daily-wage earners have been rendered unemployed.” “We are ready to work in a better way to remove illegal encroachments, thus, the court should review its earlier order to continue the drive,” it added. The KDA, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other civic bodies, backed by law enforcers, are currently carrying out anti-encroachment operations throughout the metropolis on the orders of the Supreme Court. Anti-encroachment drives have been conducted in various areas, including Saddar, Light House, Jama Cloth and Aram Bagh among others. Some political parties have also raised concern over the anti-encroachment operations in Karachi.