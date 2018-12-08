close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Crushed to death

December 8, 2018

DASKA: A man was killed in a road accident in the Sadar police limits on Friday. Waris was on his way when a speeding vehicle crushed him under its wheels.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted in the limits of Bombanwala police on Friday. The daughter of Riaz was on her way when accused Nasir, Yameen and Shama Bibi intercepted her and allegedly abducted her.

