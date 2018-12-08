close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

SBP to consult govt before rupee adjustment

Top Story

December 8, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will seek guidance from the government before adjustment of rupee's value in future, sources said a meeting of Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board decided on Friday, reports Geo News. The board met to review the state of Pakistan’s economy, with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair. The sources said the meeting justified recent hike in the value of US dollar against rupee.

