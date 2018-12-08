close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Amir, Shadab in Pak squad for SA Test series

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

LAHORE: The national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, Friday recalled pacer Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The series is scheduled to start from December 26 at the Centurion. “Mohammad Amir makes a comeback in the team after regaining his form in the domestic cricket, giving strength to fast bowling attack that includes four pace bowlers,” said Inzamam after the selection committee meeting.

Recently, head coach Mickey Arthur hinted at a possible comeback of the left-arm pacer in the Pakistan team. Defining Amir as a quality bowler, Arthur said that he along with Azhar Mahmood was monitoring Amir’s progress and hoping for a quick comeback of 26-year-old. Apart from Amir, Mohammad Rizwan has been included in the team as the second wicket-keeper while Shan Masood comes in place of Mohammad Hafeez, who retired from Test cricket after third and final match against New Zealand. Pakistan are scheduled to play 3 Tests, 5 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 3 T20 Internationals (T20Is) on their tour of South Africa.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmad (capt/wk), Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Abbas, Hassan Ali, M Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports