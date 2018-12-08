Amir, Shadab in Pak squad for SA Test series

LAHORE: The national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, Friday recalled pacer Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The series is scheduled to start from December 26 at the Centurion. “Mohammad Amir makes a comeback in the team after regaining his form in the domestic cricket, giving strength to fast bowling attack that includes four pace bowlers,” said Inzamam after the selection committee meeting.

Recently, head coach Mickey Arthur hinted at a possible comeback of the left-arm pacer in the Pakistan team. Defining Amir as a quality bowler, Arthur said that he along with Azhar Mahmood was monitoring Amir’s progress and hoping for a quick comeback of 26-year-old. Apart from Amir, Mohammad Rizwan has been included in the team as the second wicket-keeper while Shan Masood comes in place of Mohammad Hafeez, who retired from Test cricket after third and final match against New Zealand. Pakistan are scheduled to play 3 Tests, 5 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 3 T20 Internationals (T20Is) on their tour of South Africa.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmad (capt/wk), Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Abbas, Hassan Ali, M Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.