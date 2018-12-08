Two bodies found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 30-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the Badami Bagh police area on Friday.
Police suspected the man might have died after consuming some poisonous sustenance. Meanwhile, rescuers found the body of a man in BRB canal near Heer Village. Both bodies have been removed to morgue.
LAHORE: A 30-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the Badami Bagh police area on Friday.
Police suspected the man might have died after consuming some poisonous sustenance. Meanwhile, rescuers found the body of a man in BRB canal near Heer Village. Both bodies have been removed to morgue.