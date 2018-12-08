close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Two bodies found

Lahore

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the Badami Bagh police area on Friday.

Police suspected the man might have died after consuming some poisonous sustenance. Meanwhile, rescuers found the body of a man in BRB canal near Heer Village. Both bodies have been removed to morgue.

