Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Assistance to students

December 8, 2018

Punjab University is one of the oldest educational institutions in Pakistan, whose main purpose is to promote education in the country. The varsity provides financial assistance to students from lower-income households. Students from across Pakistan apply for scholarship in the university.

However, recently, the university has cut down the number of reserve seats. This has caused a great deal of trouble for students who heavily rely on scholarships. The relevant authorities should reconsider its decision and at least bring reserved seats to their original number.

Amir Badeer

Lahore

