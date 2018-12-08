tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article ‘The first hundred days’ (December 7) by Shahzad Chaudhary. The writer has rightly concluded that the PTI government should turn its focus on delivery alone.
The writer was on spot while suggesting that there is a need for reaching out to those who can help and give up on its self imposed reticence.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
