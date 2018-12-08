close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Hundred days

Newspost

December 8, 2018

This refers to the article ‘The first hundred days’ (December 7) by Shahzad Chaudhary. The writer has rightly concluded that the PTI government should turn its focus on delivery alone.

The writer was on spot while suggesting that there is a need for reaching out to those who can help and give up on its self imposed reticence.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

