close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 8, 2018

Unsuccessful transactions

Newspost

December 8, 2018

Out-of-order ATMs cause great distress to people, especially for salaried individuals. Customers annually pay a considerable amount for using the ATM service, but they are not accommodated accordingly. The State Bank of Pakistan should make it mandatory for all banks across the country to ensure the availability of currency to every customer.

The SBP needs to closely oversee the working of all ATMs and stern action should be taken against the banks which fail to provide cash to ATM users on time. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will plunge into action and resolve this issue on priority basis.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost