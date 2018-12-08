Unsuccessful transactions

Out-of-order ATMs cause great distress to people, especially for salaried individuals. Customers annually pay a considerable amount for using the ATM service, but they are not accommodated accordingly. The State Bank of Pakistan should make it mandatory for all banks across the country to ensure the availability of currency to every customer.

The SBP needs to closely oversee the working of all ATMs and stern action should be taken against the banks which fail to provide cash to ATM users on time. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will plunge into action and resolve this issue on priority basis.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali