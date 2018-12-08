Mobile phones customs values issued

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday issued customs values of various types and models of mobile phones for the purpose of collecting duty and taxes.

Pakistan Customs in this regard issued valuation ruling for determination of values for speedy clearance of cell phones. The valuation has been issued in the wake of regularisation of cell phones by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), as immunity had been given to register unauthorised phones by December 31, 2018.

The PTA has started blocking unauthorised IMEI cell phones from December 1, 2018 but those phones which entered into Pakistan without proper customs clearance have been allowed to get cleared from PTA after payment of duty and taxes.

The latest valuation has covered around 186 different types and models of mobile phones. The maximum value of $770 has been set for Samsung Galaxy Note-9 for the collection of duty and taxes. Customs authorities said the valuation ruling would facilitate foreign passengers, and cell phones brought through courier services.