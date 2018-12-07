close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Gujrat boys clinch kabaddi title

Sports

LAHORE: Tehsil Gujrat boys kabaddi team showed wonderful raiding and stopping skills and outplayed Kharian in Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil competition at Govt High School Kunjah on Thursday. Earlier, Tehsil Vehari grabbed the volleyball title at Khursheed Anwar Stadium, Vehari the other day. Burewala finished runners up in the competition in which 36 players took part. Tehsil Mailsi was the third team in the contest. In Inter-Tehsil volleyball event in district Bhakkar, Klorkot defeated Mankera with narrow margin. The kabaddi title went to Bhakkar boys who their opposite team from Darya Khan. Yazman girls excelled in Inter-Tehsil handball event against Ahmedpur Sharqia in Bahawalpur. In kabaddi match, Yazman boys toppled Ahmedpur Sharqia quite easily. Another kabaddi match was played at Nankakana Sahib where Nankana scripted victory against Sangla Hill.

