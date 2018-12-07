close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Foggy, cold weather forecast

Lahore

Weather remained cold and dry in the city here on Thursday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted mainly cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur divisions during morning. No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Thursday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore it was 9.2°C, maximum was 21.3°C and humidity level was 53 per cent.

