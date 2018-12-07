Pakistani shooters improve rankings

KARACHI: For the month of December, Pakistani shooters have slightly improved their rankings.The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) released its rankings on Thursday according to which Pakistan Navy’s shooter G M Bashir retained his no. 10 spot in the 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol category. Similarly, Mohammad Khalil Akhtar also retained his no. 30 spot in the same category. Zeeshan-ul-Farid jumped a few places up to secure the no. 139 spot in the 10 meter Air Rifle category for men.Similarly, Minhal Sohail improved her ranking from 163 to 153 in the 10 meter Air Rifle category for women.