‘Naya’ Pakistan at all costs, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Members of National and Provincial Assemblies from different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Thursday.

Talking to them, the chief minister said that effective strategy had been devised to transfer the fruit of real change at the grassroots. Sincere efforts made for the prosperity of the country as well as solution of public problems will yield positive results, he said, adding that public service agenda has been moved forward during the last three months and merit and good governance have been promoted. Everything will be done purely on merit, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that effective system of checks and balances was being devised for monitoring the performance of institutions. The goal of a New Pakistan will be achieved at every cost and Punjab will emerge as the role model with regard to its performance. He asked the public representatives to keep a close liaison with the people and make every effort to solve their problems.

Those who called on the chief minister included MNAs Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal MPA, including former assembly members Sardar Mir Badshah Qaiserani and Khurram Jahangir Wattoo.