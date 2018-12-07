KP postmen get bikes to improve delivery

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Post on Thursday distributed motorcycles and postal boxes among the postmen to improve the delivery service in the provincial capital.Post Master General (PMG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahirullah Khan Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion.Around 40 bikes fitted with postal boxes were distributed among the postmen and staff of urgent mail delivery services on the occasion.

Zahirullah Khan said the provision of the bikes would enable the postmen to deliver the mails on time. “The distribution is aimed at improving the mail delivery,” he added.

He said the post office is focusing on new ways and introducing new services to ensure speedy delivery of mails.The official said same-day delivery system has been introduced in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan, under which mails posted in the morning are delivered before the official closing time of offices.

He said that previously, the staff would deliver the mails with the outdated system and the new system would improve the image of the public post services. The official said bikes and other necessary services were also provided to the staff in the aforementioned offices. “We have also provided mailboxes to the motorized staff in all district mentioned above,” he added.