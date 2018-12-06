Investiture ceremony held

Islamabad : The investiture ceremony of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4 was held here on Tuesday. The event was presided by Principal Prof Tasneem Sher Mohammad and chief guest was Mrs Shahida Sohail. The ceremony signified the reliance and confidence that the college consigns the newly invested office bearers.

In her welcome address, the principal appreciated the efforts of the staff and students in showing good result, she told that our college has shown best results in federal board examinations and the students outclassed not only in academic but also in extra-curricular activities.

The chief guest advised the student to work hard as it’s the only key to success and to meet challenges of 21st century. “Today women are doing remarkable performance and designated high posts in many departments of our country,” she added. President Mahnoor Cheema and Secretary General Sehrish Shafih took their oath and were awarded sashes. Council members from all classes from 1st year to 4th year Kinza Nadeem, Sarah Munawer, Aqsa Idris, Rabia Zafar, Bushra Faiz also took oath.