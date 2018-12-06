Russian writer commemorated

Islamabad : The Russian Language Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday arranged a programme to commemorating the 90th birth anniversary of the great writer, Chingis Aitmatov.

Russian ambassador, Alexey Y Dedov, Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic, Erik Beishembiev, Philippines Ambassador, Danial Espiritu and Deputy Head of mission embassy of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Garibli also graced the event by their presences. Rector of NUML Major General (r) Ziauddin Najam, head of department Russian language, registrar, directors and students also attended the event.

Alexey Dedov said that Chingis Aitmatov was a writer of world scale, who wrote his masterpieces in Russian language and that his writings were translated in 150 world languages. Chingis Aitmatov had faith in humanity and social justice and taught us how to be a good citizen. The ambassador thanked the NUML administration to arrange such a good program on a legendary writer.