88 female cops deployed

Eighty-eight female cops have been deployed at entry and exit points of the city on Wednesday. Two women cops will perform duty at each police picket in an eight-hour shift. The pickets include Mohafiz Town, Khiyaban e Jinnah, Jinnah Terminal, New Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Suggian, Shera Kot, Babu Sabu, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobattian, Kot Lakhpat and Gaju Matta.