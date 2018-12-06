close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

88 female cops deployed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Eighty-eight female cops have been deployed at entry and exit points of the city on Wednesday. Two women cops will perform duty at each police picket in an eight-hour shift. The pickets include Mohafiz Town, Khiyaban e Jinnah, Jinnah Terminal, New Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Suggian, Shera Kot, Babu Sabu, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobattian, Kot Lakhpat and Gaju Matta.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore