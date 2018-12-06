88 female cops deployed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eighty-eight female cops have been deployed at entry and exit points of the city on Wednesday. Two women cops will perform duty at each police picket in an eight-hour shift. The pickets include Mohafiz Town, Khiyaban e Jinnah, Jinnah Terminal, New Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Suggian, Shera Kot, Babu Sabu, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobattian, Kot Lakhpat and Gaju Matta.
