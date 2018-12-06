Marriyum a liar, honest to none: Qasmi

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of the state-run TV Ataul Haq Qasmi on Wednesday lashed out at Marriyum Aurangzeb, who served as information minister in the last government, for cases against him that eventually led to his removal from the post.

Speaking with Geo News, Qasmi said that the information ministry used to frequently meddle in the affairs of the state-run TV while he wanted to make the channel function independently as per the wishes of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The renowned author added that interference by the ministry forced him to eventually resign a year before his contract was to end. A case was lodged against him merely after 15 to 20 days after he quit the state-run TV, he said. “Marriyum Aurangzeb is a liar and is honest with no one. She made a fake case against me,” he said.

The former state-run TV chairman lamented when nothing was found against him, a case was lodged regarding the budget of a TV show he introduced. He also blamed some “behind-the-scene” people involved in mudslinging against him, and said he informed Nawaz about them in his resignation. He also claimed that certain people wanted to set Nawaz up but former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed took the blame upon himself and saved the ex-PM.

“I will go to jail if my appeal [in court] is rejected. You can send a 70-year-old person to jail if you want,” he lamented. The Supreme Court early last month declared Qasmi’s appointment and the perks granted to him as illegal.