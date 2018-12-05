BARD backs national swimmer Mishael

LAHORE: Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood Foundation (BARD) sponsored-swimmer Mishael Ayub won 10 gold medals in the 18th National Women’s Age Group Championships and the 16th National Open Swimming Championships.

To help Mishael achieve greater success, BARD helped send Mishael overseas for training prior to the competitions. During this time, she trained at the world-renowned Club Natacio Sabadell in Spain. She is currently training in Lahore with her regular coach Ghulam Murtaza.

Mishael won the awards in 6 of the events she participated in at 18th National Women’s Age Group Championships held in Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, where she also set records in 5 of the events.

She won another 4 gold medals and a silver medal at the highly prestigious 16th National Open Swimming Championships held soon after at Nishtar Sports Complex in Lahore. At this second event, she was part of the mixed medley team which set a new national record. Aside from being an excellent swimmer, Mishael is also an outstanding student, undertaking the International Baccalaureate at her school and hopes to continue swimming at the university.