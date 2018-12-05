close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 5, 2018

Saiful Islam joins BoK as managing director

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) finally got a fulltime managing director and chief executive officer after more than a year when senior banker Saiful Islam joined the bank on Tuesday.

The bank had been without permanent managing director (MD) and chief executive party CEO since October 2017 when Shamsul Qayyum completed his tenure. Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, a senior executive of the Bank of Khyber (BoK), had been the acting charge of the MD.

Saiful Islam is a senior banking professional with an experience spanning over 40 years. He has done Masters in Business Administration (Banking and Finance).

According to the bank’s press release, Saiful Islam prior to joining the BoK had served as senior executive vice president (SEVP), chief banking services (operations) group, Allied Bank Limited.

