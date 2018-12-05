Bike lane

The initiative taken by Karachi police authorities by launching separate lane for motorcyclists on Sharah-e-Faisal is highly commendable as it will ensure fast and, more importantly, safer journey. This separate lane will also result in the smooth flow of traffic.

What now requires is the effective implementation of the rule. Commuters must follow the given instructions earnestly and the authorities must ensure that no one is breaking the law and that motorcyclists are driving on their designated lane.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana