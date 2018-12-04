close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 4, 2018

Journalist shot dead in Peshawar

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
December 4, 2018

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers shot dead a journalist and injured his colleague on the Ring Road near Achini on Monday. Noorul Hassan, a journalist from Nowshera district, was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists with a 9mm pistol.

"Unknown motorcyclists opened fire on a car near Rahat Bakers on the Ring Road at around 4:15 pm. Noorul Hassan died on the spot while another person in the car, Sabir, sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital," Superintendent of Police Cantt Waseem Riaz told reporters.

Journalists from Peshawar and Nowshera condemned the attack and demanded the government and police arrest the killers. Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud directed the Capital City Police Officer to arrest the killers and submit a report in three days.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story