Journalist shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers shot dead a journalist and injured his colleague on the Ring Road near Achini on Monday. Noorul Hassan, a journalist from Nowshera district, was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists with a 9mm pistol.

"Unknown motorcyclists opened fire on a car near Rahat Bakers on the Ring Road at around 4:15 pm. Noorul Hassan died on the spot while another person in the car, Sabir, sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital," Superintendent of Police Cantt Waseem Riaz told reporters.

Journalists from Peshawar and Nowshera condemned the attack and demanded the government and police arrest the killers. Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud directed the Capital City Police Officer to arrest the killers and submit a report in three days.