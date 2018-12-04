Poor planning

It is too early to criticise the PTI for its actions or lack of action. The opposition’s job is to monitor the ruling party’s performance and suggest a remedial measure when the government deviates from the right path. The ruling party should also try to take solid steps that lead to progress, and avoid half-baked attempts to gain the popular vote. For example, the PML-N-led government, just to get credit and gain votes, inaugurated the new Islamabad airport without taking all the required measures. The airport is located far from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, in Fateh Jang, and is open to every kind of danger. There is a long stretch of road from the initial check point where guards only check NIC of the driver to the terminals.

Given the location and the length of the unprotected area, the number of security officials deployed at the main entry point doesn’t seem enough. Another alarming aspect is that the airport does not fall under jurisdiction of the Islamabad police. This indicates the negligence of the outgoing government, which did not think through the security and safe transit issues related to the new airport. The new government should take immediate steps necessary to train and equip special units for the airport and take measures to properly safeguard the access points as well as the roads leading to the airport.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad