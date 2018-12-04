Minister wants improvements at Polyclinic

Islamabad: Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani Monday issued directives for bringing about immediate improvements in the quality of maternal and neonatal healthcare services at Polyclinic hospital and urged the management to convert the department into a state-of-the-art facility.

The instructions were given when Aamer paid yet another surprise visit to the hospital for a review of the status of healthcare provision to patients. Aamer highlighted the need for upgrading the medication and intensive care units. “All pending projects of the hospital should be completed within a set timeframe,” he added.