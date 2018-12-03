Water conservation campaign

Islamabad: Pakistan is blessed with the most abundant of geological resources and its geostrategic position makes it one of the most influential countries in the region, yet, as there is always a flip side to the equation and autonomy in water resources is not one of them. By far, among the most critical threats to the nation is the problem of water shortage.

According to experts, there will be an acute shortage of drinking as well as irrigation water in Pakistan by 2025 and, if the situation goes unchecked, there is the probability of a complete drought like position by 2040, which would turn all fertile lands into deserts. In the above mentioned context, the Students of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Students of Army Public School, Rawalpindi arranged a Walk & Awareness Activity at Ayub National Park, Rawalpindi. The students of two NUST constituent Colleges (College of Electrical & Mechanical Engg-NUST, Military College of Signals-NUST) NUST Environment Club, NUST Institute of Environmental Sciences & Engineering & Army Public School, Rawalpindi informed general public especially children’s about future impacts and threats of water scarcity.

Students communicated to general public that Pakistan is one of the 36 most water-stressed countries in the world. Pakistan is also in the top 10 of countries with the most people living without clean drinking water. Students also told people that water stress is a major issue in Pakistan; efforts have been made to build dams. In recent months PM&CJP made an appeal to people of Pakistan to donate for Dams. Therefore, it is a duty of every Pakistani to donate money in this noble cause because to take out Pakistan from water crisis is not only beneficial to us but also to our future generations. Students also provided water saving tips to general public & children’s that take short showers instead of baths, Turn off the tap while washing your hands, repair leaky toilets & make sure that your home is leak free, When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl of water instead of under running water.