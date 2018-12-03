close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Cold wave to prevail

Lahore

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded at any part of the country.

Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 9°C, maximum was 24°C and humidity level was 39 percent. Cleanliness awareness campaign: To advocate message of cleanliness among the citizens, Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a cleanliness awareness drive on Jail Road on Sunday.

Under the campaign “Har Jagah Hum Samjhain Apna Ghar”, an awareness camp was established in front of Jilani Park where Albayrak team briefed the visitors on how the citizens can participate in maintaining cleanliness.

The team along with sanitary workforce distributed awareness pamphlets among the citizens, requesting them to avoid littering on the roads and to extend their cooperation for maintaining sanitation. Prior to the activity, a special cleanup operation was also carried out in UC-81.

