37 street criminals held in Peshawar in one week: police

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have claimed accelerating actions against street criminals and arresting 37 members of different rings during the last one week.

"We have accelerated actions against street criminals and gangs involved in different crimes. During the last one week, 37 members of different rings were arrested and over 50 snatched cellphones, 14 bikes and cash were recovered," Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman told reporters on Sunday.

The official said all the sub-divisional police officers and station house officers had been tasked to go after gangsters in their areas. "We have launched intelligence-based targeted operations across Peshawar in the last one week. All the DSPs have been tasked to gather information about suspicious people involved in the street crimes. It's a continuous and ongoing process which will continue in coming days," said the CCPO.

The official added that DSPs and SHOs have been tasked to ensure immediate action on complaints of street crimes, quickly visit the spot and take measures to arrest the criminals. "All the officers have been conveyed to quickly respond to a crime. Those involved in any negligence will face the music. Those performing well will be rewarded to encourage them," said Qazi Jamil.

The official said dozens of gangs had been busted and a large number of its members held in actions during the last few months. He said a major gang was busted the other day when a street criminal was held after an encounter with police. He said the gang was involved in several crimes. There were a number of complaints about rise in the street crimes in the provincial capital in recent months.

The official, however, said most of the gangs involved in these crimes have been busted and their key members arrested. "We have broken the network of mobile phone snatchers who used to sell it across the border in Afghanistan. A large number of snatched phones have been recovered and handed over to the owners by the Peshawar police," said Qazi Jamil.