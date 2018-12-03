CITY PULSE: Dichotomy

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ahsan Javaid, Ehsan Memon and Hamid Ali Hanbhi’s art exhibition titled ‘Dichotomy’ from December 4 to December 13. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib

The Koel Gallery is hosting Laila Rahman’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib’ from December 4 to December 15. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Earth to Form

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Husain Ahmad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Earth to Form’ from December 4 to December 18. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Transcriptase

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Paul-Mehdi Rizvi, Manizhe Ali and Ali Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Transcriptase’ from December 7 to December 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Jaza, Saza

Napa is hosting a play based on Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and titled ‘Jaza, Saza’ at 8pm until December 10 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Mute Voices II

The Alliance Française is hosting an archaeological photography exhibition, titled ‘Mute Voices II’, by Rahmatullah Khan and his students until December 8 at the National Museum in connection with Sindh Culture Day. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Generation Rahi

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Mansoor Rahi, Hajra Mansoor and over a dozen artists of Generation Rahi until December 8. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

The Cubist Legend of Asia

The Clifton Art Gallery is hosting Mansur Rahi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Cubist Legend of Asia’ until December 8. Call 021-35875827 for more information.