Turk Plast win by 46 runs

LAHORE: Turk Plast beat Aftab Qarshi by 46 runs in 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship played at Stags ground.

Scores: Turk Plast 262/6 after 30 overs (Kamran Hussain 116, Bilal Khilji 48, Rizwan Ahmad 28, Ashfaq Aslam 41 not out. Tehseen Mirza 2/27, Asif Ejaz 2/27, Rehan Rafique 2/52).

Aftab Qarshi 216 all out after 29.5 overs (Rehan Rafique 65, Faraz Ahmad 54, Ali Raza 32. Nadeem Baig 3/31, Ashfaq Aslam 2/12, Kamran Hussain 2/35).

In the end, chief guest Coach Pakistan Wapda Amjad Siddique gave man of the match award to Kamran Hussain.