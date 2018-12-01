close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
PR
December 1, 2018

110 cardiac procedures at PIC in a day

Lahore

PR
December 1, 2018

Lahore: Angiography/angioplasty of 110 people was done the other day at Angiography Department of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Such a great number of procedures, most of them done free of cost, in a day is a record in cardiac hospitals of the world. Among the procedures were angiography, stent, primary PCI, pacemaker and ICD. Besides, from 12 to 15 heart surgeries are performed daily at PIC. Ten best cardiac surgeons treat patients daily in nine operation theatres. By the end of the current year, angiography and angioplasty of more than 21,000 patients and surgeries on 3,000 patients would be performed. —PR

