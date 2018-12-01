South Zone police arrest seven ‘robbers’

The South Zone police arrested seven suspected robbers during raids on Friday. Deputy Inspector General South Javed Alam Odho, addressing a press conference, said the suspects were involved in various cases of burglaries and shop robberies and the police had recovered looted cash and valuables worth over Rs10 million from them.

He said five of the suspects were involved in two recent burglaries in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and shop robberies and mugging cases. Two men, identified as Hafiz Aun Muhammad and Ghulam Hussain, who hailed from Okara district and Faisalabad, respectively, were arrested during a joint raid by the investigation and operation wings of the district police, and two pistols, Rs2,000,000, 20,000 Canadian dollars, a laptop and jewellery were recovered.

The two along with their companion, Waqas, robbed a house of Syed Ali Jafri located on the Saba Avenue of DHA on November 11. Odho said three more suspects, who along with their companion, Ghulam Mustafa, looted a house of Akhtar Butt in Defence on November 14, were also apprehended during a raid conducted by the Darakhshan police.

The suspects were identified as Nadir Husssain, Zawar Hussain alias Kala and Siddiq, and three pistols, five looted watches and jewellery were recovered by the police. Moreover, Faizan alias Bagora was arrested by the Aram Bagh police for his involvement in a shop robbery on Burnes Road. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol, Rs20,000 and a looted cell phone from his possession.

Zahid Akram was apprehended by the Clifton police for being involved in various street crime cases. From his possession, 16 laptops, a repeater gun, three pistols and four motorcycles were seized.