NAB holds open Katchery in Karachi

KARACHI: The NAB Karachi held an open Katchery here on Thursday as per the directions of the chairman NAB. On the occasion, the DG NAB Karachi received complaints from the public himself. He extended the timing of the event by two hours, from 11am-1pm to 3pm seeing the immense public response. According to a NAB spokesman, most of the people put up complaints against land fraud and named several builders in this connection. The DG NAB ordered his staff to verify the complaints and take action on them.