close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 30, 2018

NAB holds open Katchery in Karachi

Top Story

November 30, 2018

KARACHI: The NAB Karachi held an open Katchery here on Thursday as per the directions of the chairman NAB. On the occasion, the DG NAB Karachi received complaints from the public himself. He extended the timing of the event by two hours, from 11am-1pm to 3pm seeing the immense public response. According to a NAB spokesman, most of the people put up complaints against land fraud and named several builders in this connection. The DG NAB ordered his staff to verify the complaints and take action on them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story